ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 fulfilling community events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Michael Mroczek/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a holiday craft show featuring local makers to an opportunity to help feed the homeless this holiday season, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Shop the Holiday Craft Show at Philly Art Collective





Knock out your holiday shopping early at the Philly Art Collective's holiday craft show this Friday evening. More than 20 visual and handicraft artists will set up shop. Stock up on clothing, paintings, illustrated prints, gifts, children's items, jewelry and more while listening to music and snacking on treats from the bake sale.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Network with professionals featured in the 2019 Women's Entrepreneurship Calendar





Celebrate and network with the female entrepreneurs featured in the 2019 Women's Entrepreneurship Calendar. Enjoy food, drinks and music as you support local businesses, then join the speed networking session from 6-7 p.m.

This mixer is hosted by the Creative Arts Lounge and Media Center, an art and media educational center developed for underprivileged and at-risk Philadelphia students.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Dare to Imagine, 6610 Anderson St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Help feed the homeless in Thomas Paine Plaza





Extend a hand this holiday season by providing donations to help feed the homeless this Saturday night. The nonprofit D.O.P.E., Doing Our Part Eclectically, is seeking donations of hot cocoa, hot tea, soup, pasta, salad, pizza, turkey, sandwiches, water, Crystal Light packages and snacks or cash to help purchase additional supplies.

Anyone can drop off donations from 7:30-7:45 p.m. and stick around to help serve the meal.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
4 can't-miss comedy events in Philadelphia this week
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
Philadelphia's Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Names released of 2 found dead outside Whitemarsh Twp. home
Watch George W. Bush's tearful conclusion to his father's eulogy
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
AccuWeather: Several inches of snow expected in parts of NJ
Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Port Richmond
Designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect in NJ
'The Goldbergs' goes to legendary Delco nightclub Pulsations
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
Man convicted in N.J. radio host's killing gets life sentence
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
Police: 12 people bail out vehicle during traffic stop in Del.
7 injured in Newark crash involving DART bus
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
More News