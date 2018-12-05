3 fulfilling community events to check out in Philadelphia this weekend

Shop the Holiday Craft Show at Philly Art Collective

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a holiday craft show featuring local makers to an opportunity to help feed the homeless this holiday season, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---Knock out your holiday shopping early at the Philly Art Collective's holiday craft show this Friday evening. More than 20 visual and handicraft artists will set up shop. Stock up on clothing, paintings, illustrated prints, gifts, children's items, jewelry and more while listening to music and snacking on treats from the bake sale.Friday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St.FreeCelebrate and network with the female entrepreneurs featured in the 2019 Women's Entrepreneurship Calendar. Enjoy food, drinks and music as you support local businesses, then join the speed networking session from 6-7 p.m.This mixer is hosted by the Creative Arts Lounge and Media Center, an art and media educational center developed for underprivileged and at-risk Philadelphia students.Saturday, Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m.Dare to Imagine, 6610 Anderson St.FreeExtend a hand this holiday season by providing donations to help feed the homeless this Saturday night. The nonprofit D.O.P.E., Doing Our Part Eclectically, is seeking donations of hot cocoa, hot tea, soup, pasta, salad, pizza, turkey, sandwiches, water, Crystal Light packages and snacks or cash to help purchase additional supplies.Anyone can drop off donations from 7:30-7:45 p.m. and stick around to help serve the meal.Saturday, Dec. 8, 8-10 p.m.Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.Free