ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 fun comedy events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Punch Line Philly/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a lineup of Philly's best local comedians to "the most famous half-Persian comedian in the world."
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Philly All-Pro Comedy Showcase





If you're looking to score a mid-week laugh, check out a lineup of some of Philly's best stand-up comedians at Punchline Philly on Wednesday night.

The night will feature Tommy McClennan, John Poveromo, Ken Jones, Joey Dougherty, Keane Cobb and Chip Chantry, according to Punch Line Philly's Facebook page.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $6 (regularly $12-$17)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ComedySportz





Score even more budget-friendly laughs with ComedySportz this Saturday night. Two teams will battle it out to compete for laughs and points in a Whose Line Is It Anyway-style improvisational comedy show.

A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed. Audience volunteers may even wind up on stage and become part of the 90-minute show.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m.
Where: The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10 (regularly $12-$20)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Comedian K-von at Punch Line Philly





Check out comedian K-von deliver even more half-priced laughs this Sunday at Punch Line Philly.

Described as "the most famous half-Persian comedian in the world," K-von stars in MTV's Disaster Date. The TV host, actor and comedian has also appeared on Netflix with comedy star Russell Peters, NBC's Last Comic Standing and produced his own TED Talk.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $9 (regularly $18-$36)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
Top health and wellness events in Philadelphia this week
4 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week
'Bachelor' Colton helps one woman experience 'a first'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
Eagles' Chris Long wins Walter Payton award
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Wilmington 6th grader to be president's guest at State of the Union
Bucks County man pleads guilty to smuggling turtles
Show More
Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
Police charge man with killing his mother
Band of burglars break into cars, homes in Evesham Twp.
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Another Beautiful Afternoon
New app reports issues inside Philly public schools
More News