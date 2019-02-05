3 fun comedy events to check out in Philadelphia this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a lineup of Philly's best local comedians to "the most famous half-Persian comedian in the world."
Philly All-Pro Comedy Showcase
If you're looking to score a mid-week laugh, check out a lineup of some of Philly's best stand-up comedians at Punchline Philly on Wednesday night.
The night will feature Tommy McClennan, John Poveromo, Ken Jones, Joey Dougherty, Keane Cobb and Chip Chantry, according to Punch Line Philly's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $6 (regularly $12-$17)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
ComedySportz
Score even more budget-friendly laughs with ComedySportz this Saturday night. Two teams will battle it out to compete for laughs and points in a Whose Line Is It Anyway-style improvisational comedy show.
A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed. Audience volunteers may even wind up on stage and become part of the 90-minute show.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m.
Where: The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $10 (regularly $12-$20)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Comedian K-von at Punch Line Philly
Check out comedian K-von deliver even more half-priced laughs this Sunday at Punch Line Philly.
Described as "the most famous half-Persian comedian in the world," K-von stars in MTV's Disaster Date. The TV host, actor and comedian has also appeared on Netflix with comedy star Russell Peters, NBC's Last Comic Standing and produced his own TED Talk.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 4 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $9 (regularly $18-$36)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets