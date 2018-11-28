ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 great events for children and families in Philadelphia this weekend

Photo: Tyler Delgado/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From unconventional classes taught by Penn students to discounted music lessons for children, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Splash at Penn





Students in seventh through 12th grades are invited to take classes on a wide range of topics -- outside typical middle or high school curriculums -- this Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania.

With the goal of building excitement for teaching and fostering students' academic goals, Penn students are prepared to teach classes on breakdancing, animal ethics, game theory, conceptual calculus and more. Students in grades 10-12 can also take part in SAT/ACT prep and college prep workshops, while 12th graders can also take advantage of a college essay editing workshop.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: University of Pennsylvania, 210 S. 34th St.
Price: $25; financial aid is available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lucia Fest and Christmas Market at the American Swedish Historical Museum





Get in the holiday spirit at the Lucia Fest and Christmas Market at the American Swedish Historical Museum this Saturday.

The Christmas Market will be filled with Swedish delicacies, crafts, decorations and gifts, while the Swedish Christmas Cafe sells sweet and savory holiday treats. At 1 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., expect the doors to close and lights to dim as children and teenagers perform Swedish Christmas songs and dances, then lead the procession of Lucia.

When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave.
Price: $5-$12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted music lessons at Chestnut Hill Music Academy





The Chestnut Hill Music Academy is offering one-on-one music lessons for children for more than 50 percent off the going rate. Lessons cover a variety of instruments, including woodwinds, brass, piano and voice, and are adapted to each student's talents, interests and style of learning.

Where: Chestnut Hill Music Academy, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.
Price: $30 (up to 52 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
