3 Halloween-themed events in Philadelphia this week for $20 or less

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person. From an '80s Halloween party to a spooky bar crawl, here's the best of the Philly Halloween scene this week.

Voodoo Halloween party at The Twisted Tail



This annual Halloween bash will feature live music by Mikey Junior Band, who will grace the audience with his blues sound.

Prizes will be awarded for the most creative and scariest costumes.

Different drink specials will be introduced every 15 minutes beginning at 11 p.m.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.
Where: The Twisted Tail, 509 South 2nd St.
Admission: Free (registration is not required)

Click here for more details

That big '80s Halloween party at the Voltage Lounge



DJ Marco will energize the 21-and-up crowd at this '80s Halloween fest with the sounds of David Bowie, Prince, Michael Jackson and other music legends.

Costumes are strongly encouraged.

When: Friday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 27, 2 a.m.
Where: Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St
Admission: $10 general admission; $15 day of party

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HalloWeekend Pub Crawl



Kick off Halloween with the ultimate pub crawl. Travel from venue to venue to enjoy drink specials from bars, nightclubs and lounges at no cover charge.

Participating venues include Howl at the Moon, Field House, Finn McCools Ale House, Infusion Lounge, Old City Beer Garden and more.

If a venue is at capacity, wait in line or move on to another site at the crawl.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 1 a.m.
Where: Howl at the Moon + Various Venues, 258 S. 15th St.
Admission: $16.66

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
