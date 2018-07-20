ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 hot music events in Philly this weekend

Photo: freestocks.org/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From raging dance parties to an album release party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---

Soul Ship with DJ Royale at The Deck





Tonight: Join DJ Royale and crew at The Deck. Revelers will enjoy a cover-free party under the stars and drink specials all night.

When: Friday, July 20, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 21, 2 a.m.
Where: The Deck, 401 S. Columbus Blvd., Moshulu
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

A Day Jam & Evening Affair at Golf & Social





Party from sunset until the wee hours of the morning with some of the world's top techno DJs at Golf & Social.

Headlining the affair: DJ and producer Carlo Lio. The Toronto native aims to satisfy fans' minds, bodies and souls with relentless, hypnotic, techy grooves. Throughout the long-lasting party, he'll be joined by Chubby Boi, Patrick Giambra, Salvo and Ajai Alai.

When: Saturday, July 21, 4 p.m.-Sunday, July 22, 2:30 a.m.
Where: Golf & Social, 1080 N. Delaware Ave.
Price: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Black Horse Motel's album release party at Philadelphia Folksong Society





Head over to the Philadelphia Folksong Society to help the local co-op Black Horse Motel celebrate the release of its latest album. The four-piece band merges traditional folk instrumentation and lyrics with Americana roots, rock, blues and country influences and tops it all off with rich vocal harmonies.

The celebration will also feature performances by Rare Spirits and Earth Radio.

When: Saturday, July 21, 7-10:30 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.
Price: $10-$12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
