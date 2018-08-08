ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 must-see music events in Philadelphia

Photo: Jorge Gordo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From an intimate jazz night to an R&B legend, here are the local shows worth checking out this week and next.

---

Jazz at South: Paul Jackson Jr.


Stop by South Jazz Club for jazz night, with Paul Jackson Jr. headlining. The fusion/urban jazz composer, arranger, producer and guitarist will be performing two shows on Thursday night at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jackson has supported other artists over his decades-spanning career, including Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Whitney Houston and more. While you enjoy the performance, grab some Southern cuisine from the kitchen or a cocktail from the bar.

When: Thursday, Aug. 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Gladys Knight and the O'Jays: R&B Legends





If you love soul and R&B, then this is a concert you won't want to miss, with "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight and the O'Jays taking the stage. A seven-time Grammy Award-winning soul singer, Knight has recorded 38 albums over her career, earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2004 BET Awards. The legendary O'Jays have achieved 10 Gold albums, nine Platinum albums and 10 #1 hits over the past 50 years. Knight will perform with the O'Jays one night only.
When: Sunday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Swisher Sweets Artist Project: Machine Gun Kelly


Cleveland-based rapper Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his bullet-fast flow and explosive live show to Philly. After impressing Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs at SXSW, he earned a recording contract and has released three albums thus far: "Lace Up" (2012), "General Admission" (2015) and "Bloom" (2017). His hits include "Bad Things," "Wild Boy" and "Till I Die." He'll be performing at Philadelphia Pack Night at the Theater of Living Arts as part of Swisher Sweets' Artist Project series alongside fellow performers Chill Moody, Iman and Shawn Smith.

When: Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
