3 must-see music events in Philadelphia

Gladys Knight and the O'Jays: R&B Legends

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From an intimate jazz night to an R&B legend, here are the local shows worth checking out this week and next.---Jazz at South: Paul Jackson Jr.Stop by South Jazz Club for jazz night, with Paul Jackson Jr. headlining. The fusion/urban jazz composer, arranger, producer and guitarist will be performing two shows on Thursday night at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jackson has supported other artists over his decades-spanning career, including Michael Jackson, The Temptations, Whitney Houston and more. While you enjoy the performance, grab some Southern cuisine from the kitchen or a cocktail from the bar.Thursday, Aug. 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m.If you love soul and R&B, then this is a concert you won't want to miss, with "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight and the O'Jays taking the stage. A seven-time Grammy Award-winning soul singer, Knight has recorded 38 albums over her career, earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2004 BET Awards. The legendary O'Jays have achieved 10 Gold albums, nine Platinum albums and 10 #1 hits over the past 50 years. Knight will perform with the O'Jays one night only.Sunday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.Swisher Sweets Artist Project: Machine Gun KellyCleveland-based rapper Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his bullet-fast flow and explosive live show to Philly. After impressing Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs at SXSW, he earned a recording contract and has released three albums thus far: "Lace Up" (2012), "General Admission" (2015) and "Bloom" (2017). His hits include "Bad Things," "Wild Boy" and "Till I Die." He'll be performing at Philadelphia Pack Night at the Theater of Living Arts as part of Swisher Sweets' Artist Project series alongside fellow performers Chill Moody, Iman and Shawn Smith.Friday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m.