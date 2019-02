3 notable films worth checking out in Doylestown this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Doylestown.Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."Catch it on the big screen at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , with a consensus that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."Catch it on the big screen at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "The Kid Who Would Be King" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release , with a consensus that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."Get a piece of the action at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Monday, Feb. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets