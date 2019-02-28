3 Oscar winners and more top-rated movies screening in Doylestown this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg called it, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
You can catch it at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December. On Sunday, it won the Academy Award for best animated feature.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic declared it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
"(Rachel) Weisz and (Emma) Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but (Olivia) Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times. For her role as Queen Anne, Colman took home the Oscar for best actress.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Wednesday, March 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 92 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22.
The movie "brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
It's screening at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
The Oscar winner for best picture has a Tomatometer Score of 80 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
"First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but (Viggo) Mortensen and (Mahershala) Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," noted Christopher Orr of the Atlantic. Ali received an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance.
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
