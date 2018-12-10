3 outdoor events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Center City holiday walking tour

Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour

Harbor tour on Ben Franklin Yacht

Looking to get some fresh air?From a holiday walking tour to a cemetery tour, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---Get into the holiday spirit with a tour of all things Christmas in the City of Brotherly Love. The tour will include a holiday light show at Rittenhouse Square, a tour of Reading Terminal Market as well as holiday lights and displays at area businesses. The tour will also include a sweet treat along the way.Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price. The tour will end at the Christmas Village in Love Park.Monday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m.; Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 12-Dec. 16, 5 p.m.Dilworth Park, corner of 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.$40If you're looking for a spine-chilling activity this holiday season, look no further than Grim Philly's Serial Killers & Cemetery Tour.Learn about obscure serial killers and psychopaths like the Corpse Collector, Frankford Slasher and H.H. Holmes as a professor leads you along tourist sites like Elfreth's Alley and the Betsy Ross House.The ticket price also grants you entry into the burial ground and Christ Church. Sip on a complimentary beer or another beverage. Participants are to meet outside of the Market Street doors of the Independence Visitor Center.Saturday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St.$35-$45Grab a friend and hop aboard the family-owned, three-level Ben Franklin Yacht for this 90-minute harbor tour. View the city's waterfront, Battleship New Jersey and Delaware River bridges. The trip includes light appetizers.401 N. Columbus Blvd., Center City$60 for two people (50 percent discount off regular price)