3 outdoor events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Marina Khrapova/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air?

From a holiday walking tour to a cemetery tour, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
Center City holiday walking tour





Get into the holiday spirit with a tour of all things Christmas in the City of Brotherly Love. The tour will include a holiday light show at Rittenhouse Square, a tour of Reading Terminal Market as well as holiday lights and displays at area businesses. The tour will also include a sweet treat along the way.

Food and drinks are not included in the ticket price. The tour will end at the Christmas Village in Love Park.

When: Monday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m.; Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 12-Dec. 16, 5 p.m.
Where: Dilworth Park, corner of 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour





If you're looking for a spine-chilling activity this holiday season, look no further than Grim Philly's Serial Killers & Cemetery Tour.

Learn about obscure serial killers and psychopaths like the Corpse Collector, Frankford Slasher and H.H. Holmes as a professor leads you along tourist sites like Elfreth's Alley and the Betsy Ross House.

The ticket price also grants you entry into the burial ground and Christ Church. Sip on a complimentary beer or another beverage. Participants are to meet outside of the Market Street doors of the Independence Visitor Center.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.
Where: Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St.
Price: $35-$45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harbor tour on Ben Franklin Yacht





Grab a friend and hop aboard the family-owned, three-level Ben Franklin Yacht for this 90-minute harbor tour. View the city's waterfront, Battleship New Jersey and Delaware River bridges. The trip includes light appetizers.

Where: 401 N. Columbus Blvd., Center City
Price: $60 for two people (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
