3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week

We've rounded up three artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a drag show inspired by the show "Friends" to stand-up comedy.
Friends: The One with all the Drag Queens
Enjoy a drag show at the L'Etage with all your favorite characters from the iconic show "Friends," including the gang of five plus Ursula Buffay, Janice Litman, Estelle Leonard and more.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The show kicks off at 7 p.m.
When: Tuesday, December 11, 7-9 p.m.
Where: L'Etage, 624 South 6th St.
Price: $17
Gallery walk-through at Fabric Workshop and Museum
Fabric Workshop and Museum Executive Director Susan L. Talbott will guide visitors through the exhibition "Suzanne Bocanegra: Poorly Watched Girls." It highlights how popular culture dramatizes women as being spiritually, emotionally and romantically troubled through performance and visual arts, according to the museum.
An RSVP is requested to attend the event.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6-7 p.m.
Where: The Fabric Workshop and Museum, 1214 Arch St.
Price: Free
Ari Fishbein at Good Good Comedy Theatre
If you're looking for some laughs this weekend, check out local comedian Ari Fishbein at the Good Good Comedy Theatre on Friday night.
Fishbein's show "Let's Start a Cult" is one of the most popular shows at the theater, according to the Metro. Fishbein opens the show with a stand-up routine in the voice of God behind a curtain. The comedian then emerges and humorously talks about religion and taking ideas from other cults.
When: Friday, December 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $10
