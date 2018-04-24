BREAKING NEWS: we're making reality-competition series history starting this Sunday when all of America can WATCH and VOTE at the same time on #AmericanIdol! pic.twitter.com/0JFwqYn1nD — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 23, 2018

America has voted, reducing the number of contestants on American Idol to the Top 10.Three Delaware Valley singers in the competition have made it to the next round: Catie Turner of Langhorne, Michael J. Woodard of East Falls, and Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia.During the show, Catie sang "Havana" by Camila Cabello.Michael sang "Believe In Yourself" From "The Wiz."Voters Monday night chose six of the contestants. The judges picked the other four.Dennis is the only one who had to impress the judges. And he did by singing "This Woman's Work" by Maxwell. The judges picked him as one of the contestants moving on.Galloway Township's Mara Justine sang "Love On the Brain" by Rihanna in hopes of making the Top 10.Unfortunately, Mara's Idol journey ended Monday night.Next week, it gets even more interesting.American Idol will make reality show history by allowing all 50 states to vote in real time on Sunday for its Disney-themed night.------