3 side-splitting comedy shows in Philadelphia this week

A Gay Old Time comedy showcase

Gina Yashere at Punch Line Philly

Corey Holcomb at Hibachi

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a showcase of the city's best LGBT comedians to an evening of relationship advice from a stand-up comedian.---Tonight: Don't miss a lineup of Philadelphia's best LGBT comedians. The show, at Punch Line Philly, will feature seasoned local comedians as well as up-and-comers. Use the link below to score free or half-priced tickets while supplies last.Wednesday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.$0-$7.50Head back to Punch Line this Friday evening to catch Gina Yashere. The British comedian is best known as a finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing." She's also a correspondent on "The Daily Show," starred in her own stand-up comedy special on Showtime, and has been seen on Netflix's "The Standups" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."Grab half-priced seats with the link below.Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 9:45 p.m.Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.$25-$30Last but certainly not least, comedian Corey Holcomb is set to deliver some relationship advice this Sunday night at Hibachi.Holcomb has appeared in films like "Think Like a Man Too" and "The Wedding Ringer," and added his voice to Adult Swim's "Black Jesus." The comedian is also the host of a weekly internet radio show, in which he tackles both humorous and serious topics, like economic development in the African-American community and single motherhood.Enjoy his upcoming set at a discount using the link below.Sunday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.Hibachi, 325 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.$25 (36 percent discount off regular price)