ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 solid deals for local tourist in Philadelphia

Photo: Ethan Hoover/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to see your city in a new light?

From a Prohibition-themed pub crawl to a tour of the city's most authentic eateries, Goldstar is currently offering discounted tickets to plenty of city tours perfect for local tourists. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Prohibition Pub Crawl





Discover the booze-filled underbelly of 1920s Philadelphia at the Prohibition Pub Crawl. The three-hour historical walking tour takes guests to several establishments that served as speakeasies during the Prohibition Era. While sipping cocktails, you'll learn all about how alcohol was clandestinely distributed throughout the city and the local figures who helped keep revelers' glasses full.

When: Saturday, July 28 - Saturday, Aug. 1, 5 p.m.
Where: The Independence Visitors Center, 1 N. Independence Mall W
Price: $60
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sightseeing and Serial Killers Tour





Explore the city's gruesome side through Grim Philly's Sightseeing and Serial Killers Tour. Led by a knowledgeable professor, this 2.5-hour walking tour takes attendees to major tourist destinations north of Market Street while sharing lesser-known facts about local serial killers, slayings and psychopaths. You'll spot Benjamin Franklin's Grave, Christ Church, Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House and more while learning about the dark deeds of murderers like Corpse Collector, Frankfort Slasher and H.H. Holmes.

When: Tours run daily
Where: The Independence Visitors Center, 1 N. Independence Mall W
Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Authentic Philadelphia Food Tour: Manayunk





Take a bite out of Manayunk's favorite dishes. An experienced food fanatic from Chew Philly Food Tours will lead you through the 300-year-old neighborhood to taste cheesesteaks, tomato pies, soft pretzels and more at family-owned delis, bakeries and specialty shops along the Schuylkill River. Between bites, you'll also pick up interesting tidbits on the local culture, history and architecture.

When: Weekends through October
Where: Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pentatonix Ticket Sweepstakes
With rare candor, Lovato chronicled her recovery and relapse
Rep: Demi Lovato recovering; Atlantic City concert canceled
President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'
George W. Bush, Laura Bush to receive 2018 Liberty Medal
Neighborhood cleared after woman shot in Allentown
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
Investigators use digital info in search for Iowa student
Mom in Pa. out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Show More
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Woman charged in deaths of her mom, grandma to be extradited
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
More News