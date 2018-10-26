3 spooky events in Philadelphia this weekend

HalloWeekend Pub Crawl

'Tis the season to celebrate.From the ultimate Halloween bar crawl to a costume party, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal activities in Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.Kick off Halloween with the ultimate pub crawl. Travel from venue to venue to enjoy drink specials from bars, nightclubs and lounges at no cover charge.Participating venues include Howl at the Moon, Field House, Finn McCools Ale House, Infusion Lounge, Old City Beer Garden and more.If a venue is at capacity, wait in line or move on to another site at the crawl.Saturday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 1 a.m.Howl at the Moon and various venues, 258 S. 15th St.$17.50At the Halloween bar crawl, the 21-and-over crowd can explore more than 30 bars, including Ladder 15, Field House, Green Room and much more.Checkins begin between 6 and 10 p.m., and be sure to bring your printed or electronic tickets.Cash prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and votes will be counted online, so be sure to catch the photographer and videographer, who will be roaming through the bars all night.Food specials and free candy will be available at select locations.Saturday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.The Gaslight, 120 Market St.$14.95 early bird discount; $19.95 general admissionAt this Halloween costume party, the crowd will enjoy a onehour open bar and a chance to win cash in a costume contest.The firstplace costume contest winner will receive $500, the secondplace winner will be awarded $200, and in third place, the winner will receive $100.Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 2 a.m.Indie Live Event Complex, 520 Delaware Ave..$15-$20