3 tasty events in Philadelphia this week

Drink Philly's Summer Boat Party

Philadelphia Potter Crawl

Culinary competition for the Made In America Music Festival

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Philadelphia this week. From dinner and drinks on a boat to a Harry Potter bar crawl in Old City, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Hop on the Spirit of Philadelphia for a summer fling with Drink Philly. The three-hour boat party will feature an open bar stocked with craft beers, wine and signature cocktails, a savory buffet dinner, live DJ sets and plenty of games. Dress to impress: Nautical attire is encouraged.Thursday, July 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Calling all muggles and wizards: The Philadelphia Potter Crawl hits the streets of Old City this Saturday afternoon. Dressed as all types of magical creatures, participants will receive complimentary mugs, party favors, access to exclusive specials at some of Old City's best bars and more.Saturday, July 28, 1-9 p.m.Bring a hearty appetite to the Fillmore this Sunday to taste the creations of local chefs vying for a vendor spot at September's Made In America music festival -- curated by Jay-Z. At Sunday's culinary competition, expect to taste samples from 60 chefs representing the local culinary scene -- from empanadas to calzones, vegan dishes to decadent desserts and beyond.Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.