3 tasty events in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Drink Philly's Summer Boat Party
Hop on the Spirit of Philadelphia for a summer fling with Drink Philly. The three-hour boat party will feature an open bar stocked with craft beers, wine and signature cocktails, a savory buffet dinner, live DJ sets and plenty of games. Dress to impress: Nautical attire is encouraged.
When: Thursday, July 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Philadelphia Potter Crawl
Calling all muggles and wizards: The Philadelphia Potter Crawl hits the streets of Old City this Saturday afternoon. Dressed as all types of magical creatures, participants will receive complimentary mugs, party favors, access to exclusive specials at some of Old City's best bars and more.
When: Saturday, July 28, 1-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Culinary competition for the Made In America Music Festival
Bring a hearty appetite to the Fillmore this Sunday to taste the creations of local chefs vying for a vendor spot at September's Made In America music festival -- curated by Jay-Z. At Sunday's culinary competition, expect to taste samples from 60 chefs representing the local culinary scene -- from empanadas to calzones, vegan dishes to decadent desserts and beyond.
When: Sunday, July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.