3 theater events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Box Clever at Luis Bluver Theatre

Awake and Sing! at Sedgwick Theater

Up to 51 Percent Off Classes at CEG Performing Arts Academy

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Philadelphia this week, from London-based play about a struggling mother to a deal on acting and modeling classes.---Making its American debut,centers around Marnie, a woman caring for her four-year-old daughter in a women's shelter in East London. With three good-for-nothing boyfriends and unhelpful caseworkers, Marnie is trying to prove she's a competent mother in the midst of chaos.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.$12.50This 1935 play by Clifford Odets tells the story a multi-generational Jewish family struggling to survive during the Great Depression in the Bronx. Film, television and stage icons Buzz Roddy and Lawrence Pressman will also join the stage.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.$15If you're an aspiring model or actor, check out a deal for classes for children and adults at the CEG Performing Arts Academy. The deal includes one acting or modeling class for children ages 3-12 or one class per week for a month for the same age group. There's also one acting or modeling class for adults or one class per week for a month.CEG Performing Arts Academy, 684 N. Broad St.,2nd Floor, Avenue of the Arts North$15-$99 (up to 51 percent discount off regular price)