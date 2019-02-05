3 theater events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Box Clever at Luis Bluver Theatre
Making its American debut, Box Clever centers around Marnie, a woman caring for her four-year-old daughter in a women's shelter in East London. With three good-for-nothing boyfriends and unhelpful caseworkers, Marnie is trying to prove she's a competent mother in the midst of chaos.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.
Price: $12.50
Awake and Sing! at Sedgwick Theater
This 1935 play by Clifford Odets tells the story a multi-generational Jewish family struggling to survive during the Great Depression in the Bronx. Film, television and stage icons Buzz Roddy and Lawrence Pressman will also join the stage.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.
Price: $15
Up to 51 Percent Off Classes at CEG Performing Arts Academy
If you're an aspiring model or actor, check out a deal for classes for children and adults at the CEG Performing Arts Academy. The deal includes one acting or modeling class for children ages 3-12 or one class per week for a month for the same age group. There's also one acting or modeling class for adults or one class per week for a month.
Where: CEG Performing Arts Academy, 684 N. Broad St.,2nd Floor, Avenue of the Arts North
Price: $15-$99 (up to 51 percent discount off regular price)
