3 top action movies worth checking out in Doylestown this week

By Hoodline
In the mood for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Doylestown.

Here are the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With an 88 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

You can catch it at Regal Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (1745 S. Easton Road) through Thurday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
