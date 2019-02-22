ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 top dramas worth checking out in Bethlehem this week

Image: Gully Boy/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want to reflect on the humanity of it all? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Bethlehem.

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Gully Boy



A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on February 14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms," while Deborah Young of The Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."

It's playing at AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 (1700 Catasaqua Road) through Wednesday, February 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a Tomatometer Score of 71 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit" works as intended."

It's playing at AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 (1700 Catasaqua Road) through Wednesday, February 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Actor Rami Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."

The music flick scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Bohemian Rhapsody" also took home two Golden Globes, most notably Best Drama Motion Picture.

Interested? It's playing at AMC CLASSIC Allentown 16 (1700 Catasaqua Road) through Wednesday, February 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
