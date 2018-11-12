3 totally free events to enjoy in Philadelphia this week

Plant-Based Thanksgiving Cooking Demo with Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD

Artist Talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi

Artificial Intelligence: What Future Can We Build Together?

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got five solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from cooking classes to lectures.---Kelly Jones, a registered Dietitian Nutritionist, will demonstrate how to prepare three plant-based Thanksgiving side dish recipes featuring organic products from Sprouts at Sprouts Farmers Market.Samples will be provided and giveaways will be available throughout the event.Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.Sprouts Farmers Market, 1000 S. Broad St.FreeThe Park Towne Place Oar Pub is hosting an artist talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi on Thursday. Merckle, who was born in Lancaster, Ohio, has had her work shown in Philadelphia, New York Ciity, Berlin and London. Korodi, from Budapest, Hungary, has been awarded numerous artist residencies in the U.S. and has exhibited internationally.The evening will begin with a reception of hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the artist's presentations at 6:30 p.m. and a Q&A discussion.Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.Park Towne Place Oar Pub, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.FreePI-Philly, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy, is hosting the seminar: Artificial Intelligence: What Future Can We Build Together? at the Free Library of Philadelphia. The conversation will highlight how autonomous systems perceive the environment, make decisions, learn and interact with humans. Panelists will discus self-driving cars, drones, robotics and computation and machine learning TBC.Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St.Free