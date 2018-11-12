ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 totally free events to enjoy in Philadelphia this week

Free Library of Philadelphia. | Photo: Cyndy K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got five solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from cooking classes to lectures.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
---

Plant-Based Thanksgiving Cooking Demo with Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD





Kelly Jones, a registered Dietitian Nutritionist, will demonstrate how to prepare three plant-based Thanksgiving side dish recipes featuring organic products from Sprouts at Sprouts Farmers Market.

Samples will be provided and giveaways will be available throughout the event.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Sprouts Farmers Market, 1000 S. Broad St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artist Talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi





The Park Towne Place Oar Pub is hosting an artist talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi on Thursday. Merckle, who was born in Lancaster, Ohio, has had her work shown in Philadelphia, New York Ciity, Berlin and London. Korodi, from Budapest, Hungary, has been awarded numerous artist residencies in the U.S. and has exhibited internationally.

The evening will begin with a reception of hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the artist's presentations at 6:30 p.m. and a Q&A discussion.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Park Towne Place Oar Pub, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artificial Intelligence: What Future Can We Build Together?





PI-Philly, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy, is hosting the seminar: Artificial Intelligence: What Future Can We Build Together? at the Free Library of Philadelphia. The conversation will highlight how autonomous systems perceive the environment, make decisions, learn and interact with humans. Panelists will discus self-driving cars, drones, robotics and computation and machine learning TBC.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
