3 visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Art From The Heart

Schooled: Winter Formal Dance

Up to 41 percent off at National Liberty Museum

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this week, from a live painting session to a deal to visit the National Liberty Museum.---Creatives from across the nation and globe will converge in a secret location to create art at the Art From The Heart Tour, which makes its stop in Philly this weekend.At this women-only event, female bodies will be painted live. Pieces for sale by female artists will be available at a live art auction.Jay Ortiz will perform along with a special guest. Female DJs will also spin. Tickets will not be sold at the door.Friday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 29, midnightPhiladelphia$20 with RSVPIf you're looking to score some laughs this holiday season, check out a comedy lineup at the Good Good Comedy Theatre.Comics will tell tales on proms, dances, formals and more. Guest band all boy/all girl will have you feeling nostalgic with old school classics.Saturday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.$10Choose between admission for two or four adults to the National Liberty Museum, which showcases various emblems celebrating the nation, including glass artworks, paintings and sculptures.National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St., Old City$8.75-$16.50 (up to 41 percent discount off regular price)