3 ways to enjoy your week in Philadelphia | Hoodline

From a yoga session and dance party to a live concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Enjoy a winter wonderland-themed yoga session and dance party this Thursday night.Ashley Tryba and Luna Maye will lead the yoga session from 6-7 p.m. The dance party will kick off at 7 p.m. with DJ Kevin Kong. Stay tuned for live performances and special surprises.Free kombucha and treats will be available while supplies last. Please bring a yoga mat. Since the event will be climate controlled, please don your best holiday sweaters and scarves.: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m.Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St.$35 for yoga and dance; $20 for just dancewill host a celebration for Rev. Patricia Davenport, the first African-American woman to be elected bishop in the Southeastern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.The event will also honor the Liberia team, which are two-time champions of the Philadelphia International Unity Cup.Thursday, Dec. 13, 6-8:30 p.m.City Hall, Council Chamber, 1401 JFK Blvd.$15Singer Erin Costelo will perform at the Philadelphia Folksong Society this Thursday night.The artist, who is compared to iconic musicians like Carole King and Nina Simone, has recently released her fifth studio album,. A documentary about the making of the album, directed by Amelia Curran, debuted in fall 2018.Doors open at 7 p.m. Show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.$10 for advanced ticket; $15 at the door; free for members