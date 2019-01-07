3 ways to enjoy your week in Philadelphia

A Free Guided Tour of Philadelphia: The Changing City Exhibition

Looking to mix things up this week? From an exhibition to a concert, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.---Drink & Draw: Jameela WahlgrenSip on some wine and draw with illustrator, Jameela Wahlgren. Participate in a character drawing exercise using a list of nouns and adjectives provided by Wahlgren. Afterwards, back stories will be given for the characters to draw. Paper and drawing supplies will be provided.Wednesday, January 9, 6-8 p.m.WeWork Northern Liberties, 1010 Hancock St.FreeCome see this free exhibition showing the transformations of Philadelphia from a busy port to a major city. Photos and maps taken from hundreds of years ago will show just how the city has changed over the years.Thursday, January 10, 3-4 p.m.Free Library of Philadelphia, Rare Book Department, 1901 Vine St., Floor 3FreeEnjoy this acoustic concert featuring Taarka, a husband and wife team performing original songs on guitars, violins and mandolins. Their music covers a variety of genres, including Americana, jazz, bluegrass, Celtic and classical.Friday, January 11, 8-10 p.m.Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.Free (PFS Member Ticket); Free (Support the Philadelphia Folksong Society); $10 (Advanced Not-Yet-Member Ticket). More ticket options available.