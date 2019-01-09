3 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Intro to Data Science: Build a Predictive Model
This interactive workshop teaches you the fundamentals of data science and using Python. Learn how to build predictive models from scratch and use core data science processes. No prior knowledge is required, just make sure to bring your laptop.
When: Wednesday, January 9, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: CityCoHo, 2401 Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An Evening of Chopin with Marja Kaisla
Enjoy the music of composer Frederic Chopin, performed by Finnish pianist Marja Kaisla. The performance will include renditions of Chopin's Sonata no. 3 in B minor, Polonaise-Fantasy op. 61, Ballade no. 3 and more. Kaisla is a chamber musician, recitalist and orchestra soloist who has performed all over Europe and the United States.
When: Saturday, January 12, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave.
Admission: $12 (Woodmere Member); $22 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Linux+DevOps Course Intro Event
If you're looking to break into the IT field, this intro course to using Linux+DevOps is just for you. This program will help you build your resume, prepare for interviews and even provide you with job placement assistance. No prior knowledge is required.
When: Sunday, January 13, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Lina's Art Studio, 220 Geiger Road, Suite 204
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets