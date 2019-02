3 yummy food events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Philly Cooks 2019

Fun food and drink events in Philadelphia this weekHungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Philadelphia food and beverage. From sampling cuisine from Philadelphia's top restaurants to a beer and Girls Scout cookie tasting, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Sample cuisine from Philadelphia's top 50 restaurants selected byeditors on Wednesday. Enjoy cocktails from the best mixologists as you mingle with culinary trailblazers.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9 p.m.2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson St.$115Calling all vegans! If you're looking for a plant-based goodies to share with your love on Valentine's Day, check out this vegan pop-up flea market on Saturday. This "little love market" is designed to connect vegans and provide cruelty-free goods and services, according to its website Saturday, Feb. 9, noon-4 p.m.V Marks the Shop, 1515 McKean St.FreeWhat sounds better than sipping beer while snacking on Girls Scout cookies? Mattrick Lally, assistant brewer, will lead a workshop on the ins and outs of pairing sweet treats with beer and what flavors blend well together. Each guest will receive four five-ounce pours of Evil Genius beer with four Girls Scout cookies.Sunday, Feb. 10, 5-6 p.m.Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St.$40 for pairing and merchandise