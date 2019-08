30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September

7am/6c Disney's Descendants

11:30am/10:30c The Pacifier

1:35pm/12:35c Disney's Hercules

3:40pm/2:40c Disney's Mulan

5:45pm/4:45c Disney's The Princess and the Frog

7:50pm/6:50c DisneyPixar's Toy Story

9:50pm/8:50c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2

11am/10c Disney's Hercules

9pm/8c Maleficent

12am/11c Disney's Pocahontas



5pm/4c Disney's Pocahontas

7pm/6c Maleficent

9pm/8c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)



7pm/6c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)

9pm/8c Disney's The Lion King (1994)



6:30pm/5:30c Disney's The Lion King (1994)

8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles



6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles

9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (Series)

8am/7c Disney's Descendants 2

Freeform Premiere 10:30am/9:30c Disney's Descendants 3

1pm/12c Freaky Friday (2003)

3:05pm/2:05c Disney's Tarzan

5:10pm/4:10c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

7:15pm/6:15c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo

9:45pm/8:45c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory

11:50pm/10:50c DisneyPixar's WALL-E



7am/6c Oz the Great and Powerful

10am/9c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Freeform Premiere 10:55pm/9:55c Tomorrowland

5pm/4c Tomorrowland

8pm/7c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl



5pm/4c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

8pm/7c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest





4:30pm/3:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

7:30pm/6:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End



4:30pm/3:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

8pm/7c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides



2:30pm/1:30c Oz the Great and Powerful

5:30pm/4:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

8:30pm/7:30c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)



7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings (Series)

1:10pm/12:10c DisneyPixar's Cars

3:50pm/2:50c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)

6:20pm/5:20c Disney's Zootopia

8:50pm/7:50c DisneyPixar's Ratatouille

Freeform Premiere 11:30pm/10:30c Pete's Dragon (2016)

11:45am/10:45c Pete's Dragon (2016)

2:15pm/1:15c DisneyPixar's Ratatouille

4:55pm/3:55c Disney's Zootopia

7:25pm/6:25c DisneyPixar's Toy Story

9:25pm/8:25c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory

2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Pocahontas

4:30pm/3:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory

6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story

8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Moana - Singalong Version



4:30pm/3:30c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

6:30pm/5:30c Disney's Moana

9pm/8c Disney's Mulan - Singalong Version



4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Hercules

6:30pm/5:30c Disney's Mulan - Singalong Version

8:30pm/7:30c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)



Freeform Premiere 11am/10c Newsies: The Broadway Musical

4pm/3c High School Musical

6:30pm/5:30c The Jungle Book (2016) (Live Action)

9pm/8c Disney's Tarzan - Singalong Version



12pm/11c High School Musical

Freeform Premiere 2:30pm/1:30c High School Musical 2

5pm/4c Freaky Friday (2003)

7pm/6c Disney's Tarzan

9pm/8c Disney's The Princess and the Frog - Singalong Version

12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)



11am/10c High School Musical 2

5:45pm/4:45c Disney's The Princess and the Frog

7:50pm/6:50c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991) - Singalong Version

9:55pm/8:55c Disney's The Lion King (1994)

7am/6c McFarland, USA

10am/9c Tomorrowland

5:10pm/4:10c Disney's Beauty and the Beast (1991)

7:15pm/6:15c Disney's The Lion King (1994)

9:20pm/8:20c Maleficent

6:30pm/5:30c Maleficent

8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Zootopia

3:30pm/2:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

6:30pm/5:30c Disney's Zootopia

9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2



12:30pm/11:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

3:30pm/2:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Toy Story 2

8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo



12pm/11c Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

3pm/2c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Nemo

9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory



12pm/11c Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

3:30pm/2:30c Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Finding Dory

8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Moana



12:10pm/11:10c Pete's Dragon (2016)

2:50pm/1:50c Disney's Moana

5:20pm/4:20c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles.

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Iron Man

11pm/10c Tomorrowland



11:35am/10:35c Disney's Descendants 3

2:15pm/1:15c DisneyPixar's The Incredibles

4:55pm/3:55c Iron Man

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits

10pm/9c Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits

7pm/6c Disney's Tarzan

9pm/8c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.

Get out your Mickey Mouse ears: 30 Days of Disney is coming this September to Freeform! All month long, the network is celebrating all things Disney by airing classic Disney films and specials.Freeform will also give viewers an insider's look at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with the two-hour special "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits" on Sunday, Sept. 29.Here's the network's full schedule for September, which rolls right into Freeform's annual 31 Nights of Halloween programming beginning Oct. 1. All times are listed below for Eastern/Pacific and Central time zones.