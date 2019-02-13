ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 best movies screening around Philadelphia this week

Image: Cold Pursuit/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the market for high-caliber entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Philadelphia.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It's playing at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 20 and UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Kid Who Would Be King



Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.

With an 89 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release, with a consensus that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."

You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a critical approval rating of 74 percent and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

It's screening at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 20; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 21; and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The 5 best movies screening around Bethlehem this week
PA Ballet's Spring Season
Escape from Philadelphia to San Juan on a budget
The best theater events in Harrisburg this week and beyond
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Truck carrying pineapples catches fire on Pa. Turnpike in Berks County
Rare books stolen from Baldwin's Book Barn in West Chester
AccuWeather: Turning Milder Next Two Days
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Big surprise for a courageous 9-year-old boy in Havertown
Show More
Arrests made after 2 injured in Rhawnhurst shooting
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
4 suspects arrested after vehicles stolen while warming up in Del.
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
More News