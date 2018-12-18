4 budget-friendly events to check out in Philadelphia this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Civic Engagement Academy Learning Series
The Civic Engagement Academy Learning Series is hosting a workshop for Philadelphians looking to improve their community organizing skills through traditional and social media.
The Philadelphia Reentry Coalition reported that the Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service trained more than 600 Philadelphia residents through its community education programs in 2017.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 5-6 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Municipal Services Building, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd., 16th Floor
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Conversation on U.N. Climate Change Conference
Join leaders and officials at Drexel University as they give an update on the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference in Poland.
Guests will include Franco Montalto, associate professor of Drexel civil, architectural and environmental engineering; Sandra Petri, coordinator at Drexel International Programs; and Roland J. Wall, director at the Academy Patrick Center for Environmental Research.
Carol R. Collier, senior advisor at the Academy Watershed Management and Policy and director at the Drexel Environmental Studies and Sustainability Program, will serve as the moderator of the event.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bar 57: Ugly Sweater Night
Wear your quirkiest holiday sweater at Bar 57's Ugly Sweater Night on Wednesday night while you enjoy views of the city. The event bills itself as "Philadelphia's highest holiday pop-up bar."
The 21-and-over crowd will nosh on samples from Di Bruno Bros. and Insomnia Cookies, included with the ticket, and drink pay-as-you-go alcohol while listening to sounds by the Mummers' Fralinger String Band.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-8 p.m.
Where: One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., #5700
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Help Feed The Homeless At Thomas Paine Plaza
Extend a hand this holiday season by providing donations to help feed the homeless this Saturday night. The nonprofit D.O.P.E. (Doing Our Part Eclectically) is seeking donations of hot cocoa, hot tea, soup, pasta, salad, pizza, turkey, sandwiches, water, Crystal Light packages and snacks or cash to help purchase additional supplies.
The organization cannot accept pork or peanut butter. Anyone can drop off donations from 7:30-7:45 p.m. and stick around to help serve the meal.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets