4 can't-miss comedy events in Philadelphia this week

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a lineup of some of the best Philly comedians to a a stand-up who was recently featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Philly All-Pro Comedy Showcase
Enjoy a lineup of some of Philly's best comedians at Punch Line Philly this Wednesday night. At present, tickets are half off, at only $5.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Where: Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
NYC Comedy Invades Philly
New York-based comedian Jordan Raybould will perform at the Raven Lounge this Friday night, along with some stand-ups previously seen on Comedy Central, MTV, Netflix and more.
Raybould is the host of the podcast Anxiety Now and performs sketches with his brother Bret Raybould, which you can find on YouTube to see a snapshot of his comic style.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Raven Lounge, 1718 Sansom St.
Price: $10 online; $15 at the door
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
ComedySportz
Score even more laughs with improv joint ComedySportz this Saturday night. Two teams will create scenes, games and songs to compete for laughs and points in a "Whose Line Is It Anyway"-style improvisational comedy show.
A judge will oversee the action and call foul when needed. Audience volunteers may even wind up on stage and become part of the 90-minute show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
When: Saturday, December 8, 7:30-9p.m.
Where: The Playground at The Adrienne, 2030 Sansom St.
Price: $15 for students, seniors and military personnel; $20 for general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 54% off at Philly Comedy Club
Comedian Ian Fidance will headline the show at Philly Comedy Club this Friday night, along with supporting act Scott Chaplain. Fidance can be heard every week on SiriusXM Comedy Central Radio's "You Up?" with Nikki Glaser and is a regular guest on The Bennington Show, the Artie Lang Show and more.
He has written and performed sketches for Conde Nast, Funny or Die and more. Fidance can be seen on the upcoming season of "Talk 30 to Me," on VH1, and was recently featured on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 9 p.m.
Where: Philly Comedy Club, 16 S. Second St.
Price: $25-$45 (up to 54 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal