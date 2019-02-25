4 community and culture events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Saving Time: Restoration of a Rare Christopher Souers Clock

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a lecture about a historic clock to feeding the homeless, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---Lili von Baeyer, a clock contractor for the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex will give a lecture on one of the historic clocks made by 18th century clockmaker, Christoper Souers. Currently on display at the Library Company of Philadelphia, Baeyer will cover striking a balance between the clock's preservation and maintaining its future integrity.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5:30-7 p.m.The Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust St.FreeIn honor of Women's History Month in March, the Women Veterans Center, will host a portrait exhibit honoring 32 female veterans in the Philadelphia area. The veterans have also created artwork to be featured alongside their portraits. Light refreshments will be served.Thursday, Feb. 28, 12-2 p.m.Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd., Conversation Hall, Room 201.FreeThe Asian American Women's Coalition will host a "Secrets of Success for Smarties" symposium Saturday. The event will kick off with registration and a continental breakfast, followed by welcome remarks and a panel covering life's obstacles and how to overcome them. The day will continue with a Zumba class, small group activity and a buffet luncheon. All food is provided at no cost.Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.PECO Main Office Building, 2301 Market St.FreeIf you're looking to lend a hand to the less fortunate this weekend, consider serving food to the homeless Saturday night. D.O.P.E., Doing Our Part Eclectically, a local organization dedicated to providing social and economic change, is also accepting food donations. Needed items include hot cocoa and tea, soup, salad, pizza, turkey sandwiches and more.Saturday, March 2, 8-10 p.m.Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F. Kennedy Blvd.Free