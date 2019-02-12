ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

College of Physicians of Philadelphia. | Photo: Emma Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
From a lecture on primary care access to music and hookah on Valentine's Day weekend, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Philadelphia Public Health Grand Rounds: Access to Primary Care in Philadelphia





Check out a four-person panel of health experts on the state of primary care in Philadelphia. The lecture will discuss obstacles to primary care access and explore solutions to improve it among socially and economically disadvantaged populations.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Material Matters: The Past and Present of the Rare Earth Elements Essential to Our Future





Roger Turner, a research fellow at the Science History Institute, will present a lecture on lanthanide production on Thursday. The talk will explore the significance of rare-earth metals in electronics and climate change.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Intersections: Here/There Opening Reception





If you're interested in the arts, check out an exhibit highlighting seven artists whose work centers on concepts of identity, personal history, human connection, place and more. Examine prints, objects and installations by Roxana Azar, Veronica Corzo-Duchardt, Juliana Foster, Krista Svalbonas, Millee Tibbs, Claire Warden and Jennah White.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: InLiquid Gallery, Gallery 108, 1400 N. American St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A V-Day Weekend at Haute Restaurant & Lounge





Get in the groove this Valentine's Day weekend with a night at Haute Restaurant and Lounge Saturday. Listen to R&B and hip-hop tunes by DJ AMH and DJ HBK as you enjoy hookah, bottle service and restaurant fare. All ladies will receive a rose before midnight.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 17, 2 a.m.
Where: Haute Restaurant and Lounge, 1420 Locust St.
Admission: $0-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The best theater events in Harrisburg this week and beyond
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
