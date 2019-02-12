4 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Philadelphia Public Health Grand Rounds: Access to Primary Care in Philadelphia
Check out a four-person panel of health experts on the state of primary care in Philadelphia. The lecture will discuss obstacles to primary care access and explore solutions to improve it among socially and economically disadvantaged populations.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St.
Admission: Free
Material Matters: The Past and Present of the Rare Earth Elements Essential to Our Future
Roger Turner, a research fellow at the Science History Institute, will present a lecture on lanthanide production on Thursday. The talk will explore the significance of rare-earth metals in electronics and climate change.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.
Admission: $25
Intersections: Here/There Opening Reception
If you're interested in the arts, check out an exhibit highlighting seven artists whose work centers on concepts of identity, personal history, human connection, place and more. Examine prints, objects and installations by Roxana Azar, Veronica Corzo-Duchardt, Juliana Foster, Krista Svalbonas, Millee Tibbs, Claire Warden and Jennah White.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: InLiquid Gallery, Gallery 108, 1400 N. American St.
Admission: Free
A V-Day Weekend at Haute Restaurant & Lounge
Get in the groove this Valentine's Day weekend with a night at Haute Restaurant and Lounge Saturday. Listen to R&B and hip-hop tunes by DJ AMH and DJ HBK as you enjoy hookah, bottle service and restaurant fare. All ladies will receive a rose before midnight.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Feb. 17, 2 a.m.
Where: Haute Restaurant and Lounge, 1420 Locust St.
Admission: $0-$15
