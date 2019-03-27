4 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Cocktails 2 Connect: Networking Event

Plant Exchange and Launch of Botanica Philadelphia

Diets and the Microbiome on Health and Disease: Dr. Gary Wu

Philly Celebrates Jazz Kickoff Event

From a networking for a good cause to celebrating jazz music, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Tonight: If you're looking for ways to give back to the community, connect with local community organizations at a networking happy hour. Influencing Action Movement, a nonprofit organization working to provide high-schoolers with mentorship, workshops and seminars, is looking for adult mentors. Happy hour specials run from 5-7 p.m.Wednesday, March 27, 5-8 p.m.Le Meridian Philadlephia, 1421 Arch St.FreeCelebrate the arrival of spring with the launch of Botanica Philadelphia, a group of flora enthusiasts who meet four times per year to discuss plants. The first meeting will focus on orchids and topics for future meetings. Guests are encouraged to bring plants or cuttings to exchange at the event.Wednesday, March 27, 5-7 p.m.The Mutter Museum at the College of Physicians, 19 S. 22nd St.FreeDr. Gary Wu, professor of gastroenterology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will discuss how our diets impact our microbiomes and overall health. He will also share details about PennCHOP's Microbiome Program and how medical professionals can use new understandings about the microbiome to promote health and cure diseases.Thursday, March 28, noon-1:30 p.m.Gaulton Auditorium, Biomedical Research Building, 421 Curie Blvd.FreeThe Philly Celebrates Jazz festival kicks off with an awards ceremony and reception Thursday night. The Office of Arts, Culture and Economy will recognize Kevin Eubanks, winner of the 2019 Benny Golson award, and Ella Gahnt, the winner of the Philly Celebrates Jazz award.This event is part of a month-long jazz celebration with more than 200 events across the city.Thursday, March 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.City Hall, Mayor's Reception Room, Room 202Free---