4 fun things to do in Philadelphia this week

It's alive! The scientific roots of monsters

Mad masquerade: A Halloween ball

Drink Philly's Halloween 'boos' cruise

World Vegan Day party

Looking to mix things up this week? From the science behind classic horror tales to a vegan pop-up flea market, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town this week.---How did the spooky stories of Frankenstein, vampires and werewolves emerge?Living-history performers Dean Howarth and Rachel O'Connell will delve into the science behind classic horror tales through narration and demonstrations.Influenced by the history of science, Anthony Casperite will also present a "visual soundtrack" of illustrations of horror themes surrounding Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" and other monster myths.For those who want to visit the museum first, it will be open until 7 p.m.Tuesday, Oct. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.$10This Halloween sunrise fitness experience will begin with a yoga session with Osayi Osunde from 6-7 a.m., followed by a dance party with DJ Rich Medina from 7-9 a.m.Free kombucha, iced matcha lattes, breakfast bites and more will be available while supplies last.The event will also feature live performances and special surprises.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-9 a.m.NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.$15-$35The 21-and-over crowd can sail down the Delaware River in spine-chilling style with an open bar complete with craft brews, wine and signature cocktails, dinner buffet, live music and games.Professional photographers will also be present to take photos of your ghoulish costumes.Boarding for the cruise is at 6:30 p.m. and departure is at 7 p.m. Please bring valid I.D.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Spirit of Philadelphia, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.$57Celebrate World Vegan Day at Tattooed Mom's pop-up flea market featuring vendors Bort's Pin Emporium, Soy Cafe, V Marks the Shop and more.Meet representatives from the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, who work to rescue blind dogs, assist owners and raise awareness about these disadvantaged animals.On the menu, enjoy Tattooed Mom's 50-cent vegan pierogi special, along with its buffalo cauliflower po'boy sandwich for $6.Must be 21 and over to enter.Thursday, Nov. 1, 7-10 p.m.Tattooed Mom, 530 South St.Free