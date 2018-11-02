4 must-see performances and arts events in Philadelphia this weekend

Comedian Psychoanalysis

Joke Bath: Comedy and Free Beer with Rob Cantrell

Tour the Rosenbach

Private after-hours museum tour

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this weekend, from a comedian psychoanalysis to an art museum after-hours tour.---If you've ever wanted to get inside the mind of a comedian, this is your chance. Comedians Kyle Harris and Molly Hanulec will be joined on stage by a real psychological professional, and analyzed based on their material. The event will be hosted by Joe Bell and Michael S. Watkins.Friday, Nov. 2, 8:30 p.m.Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.$12Good Good Comedy Theatre's long-running comedy show will feature headliner Rob Cantrell, who released his latest stand-up comedy album "Pure Uncut Joy" in 2018.Cantrell has appeared on NBC, CBS, HBO, FX and Comedy Central, and has also written for projects for Adult Swim, Vice, Howard Stern and more.Friday, Nov. 2, 10 p.m.Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.$12Visitors can explore more than 400,000 rare books, manuscripts and decorative objects inside the 1865 townhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Look for a collection from author Lewis Carroll, including 600 of his letters, drawings and a rare first edition of the beloved children's novel "Alice in Wonderland."2008-10 Delancey Place, Fitler Square$14.50-$26 (up to 35 percent off regular price)Explore American paintings, sculptures and works on paper from the 19th and 20th century after-hours at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts during this one-hour guided tour for two to four people. Look for work by Natalie Frank, a living American artist whose work explores themes of feminism, sexuality and identity; or the late Robert Venturi, an architect who rose to prominence in the second half of the 20th century.118-128 N. Broad St., Avenue of the Arts South$155-290 (up to 52 percent off regular price)