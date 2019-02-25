ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Penn Museum/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this week, from a lecture on religious relics to a film screening and discussion.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Sanchita Balachandran: Divine and Ghostly Things





Sanchita Balachandran, the associate director at the Johns Hopkins Archaeological Museum will discuss how the perception of religious relics as living beings in India's Madras Government Museum in the early 20th century. ASL interpretation will be available.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Penn Museum, Rainey Auditorium, Penn Museum, 3260 South St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

PennDesign Fine Arts Lecture Series: Troy Michie





Artist Troy Michie will give a lecture at the Institute of Contemporary Art on Thursday night. Michie is currently a teacher at the Yale School of Art and has taught printmaking and drawing at Vassar college and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. His artwork has been exhibited internationally, from the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston to the Stedelijk Museum-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.
When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

First Friday With Martell Oliver





Martell Oliver, the founder of the Philly Art Collective, will showcase contemporary artwork on Friday night. Founded in 2014, the organization is dedicated to supporting and promoting local artists through events and pop-up shows, as well as advocating for social change.

When: Friday, March 1, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Screening and Conversation with Kevin Jerome Everson and Maori Karmael Holmes





Filmmaker and artist Kevin Jerome Everson will screen his new work on Friday night and give a lecture on class, race and history as it relates to African American life. He will also touch on his life experience growing up black in the Midwest.

When: Friday, March 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
4 community and culture events to check out in Philadelphia this week
CAPTAIN MARVEL Advanced Screening Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Delaware trooper dragged by SUV in Mill Creek
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
Predators acquire Wayne Simmonds from Flyers for Ryan Hartman, draft pick
Strong winds cause damage to homes, business
Man injured, 2 dogs die in Chester County fire
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Neighbors rescue mailman after large dog attacks
Show More
Indictment: NJ man killed brother's family over missing money
Man on skis pulled by horse and buggy
2 men charged after ecstasy delivered in the mail
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Penn sophomore celebrates Oscar win
More News