4 performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this week, from a lecture on religious relics to a film screening and discussion.---Sanchita Balachandran, the associate director at the Johns Hopkins Archaeological Museum will discuss how the perception of religious relics as living beings in India's Madras Government Museum in the early 20th century. ASL interpretation will be available.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.Penn Museum, Rainey Auditorium, Penn Museum, 3260 South St.FreeArtist Troy Michie will give a lecture at the Institute of Contemporary Art on Thursday night. Michie is currently a teacher at the Yale School of Art and has taught printmaking and drawing at Vassar college and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. His artwork has been exhibited internationally, from the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston to the Stedelijk Museum-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.FreeMartell Oliver, the founder of the Philly Art Collective, will showcase contemporary artwork on Friday night. Founded in 2014, the organization is dedicated to supporting and promoting local artists through events and pop-up shows, as well as advocating for social change.Friday, March 1, 6-9 p.m.Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St.FreeFilmmaker and artist Kevin Jerome Everson will screen his new work on Friday night and give a lecture on class, race and history as it relates to African American life. He will also touch on his life experience growing up black in the Midwest.Friday, March 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.Free