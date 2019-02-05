ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Institute of Contemporary Art. | Photo: Danny N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a talk about the intersection of politics and visual arts to a performance of The Bridges of Madison County.
---

Cecilia Vicuna in Conversation with Jena Osman





Artist, poet, filmmaker and activist Cecilia Vicuna will join Temple University professor and poet Jena Osman to discuss the synergy between politics and visual arts in their respective fields.

Vicuna's works have been exhibited globally, from Brazil to London to New York. She is the author of nearly two dozen art and poetry books. Jena Osman is also the author of poetry books Corporate Relations and Public Figures. She is set to release Motion Studies in March 2019.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Open Mic Night




If you're an aspiring performer, show off your skills at an open mic night on Thursday night. The stage is open to stand-up comics, musicians, spoken word performances, skits and improvisations. The open mic night will be hosted by stand-up comic Neil Wood.

When: Thursday, Feb. 7, 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Hussian College, 1500 Spring Garden St., Suite 101.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Farmhouse/Whorehouse: An Artist Lecture by Suzanne Bocanegra





Artist Suzanna Bocanegra will use text, costumes, video projections and songs to challenge the idea of "rural utopia" in a performance on Friday night. Described as a mix between a talk, memoir and cultural essay, the show is inspired by Bocanegra's grandparents who lived on a farm across the road from a chicken ranch.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, John and Richanda Rhoden Arts Center, 118-128 N. Broad St.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Philadelphia Theatre Company: The Bridges of Madison County





Just in time for Valentine's Day, check out a performance of the romantic classic The Bridges of Madison County this Saturday night.

Inspired by the 1992 best-selling novel of the same name, the show is centered on Francesca Johnson who married an American solider to escape war-torn Italy. He life is forever changed when she meets photographer Robert Kincaid during a chance encounter at her Iowa farm.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Theatre Company, Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St.
Price: $10-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
