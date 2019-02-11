4 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an art exhibit to a six-week improv course.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Intersections: Here/There Opening Reception
Check out an exhibit highlighting seven artists whose work centers on concepts of identity, personal history, human connection, place and more. Examine prints, objects and installations by Roxana Azar, Veronica Corzo-Duchardt, Juliana Foster, Krista Svalbonas, Millee Tibbs, Claire Warden and Jennah White.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: InLiquid Gallery, Gallery 108, 1400 N. American St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Valentinos: Comedy + Free Beer
If you're looking for a fun Valentine's Day activity that's sure to bring you laughs, check out a comedy showcase at Good Good Comedy Theatre Thursday night. The show will feature Kaleb Stewart, Shane O'Connor, Joe Bell, Cassandra Dee, Benny Feldman and Molly Hanulec. Plus, all guests will enjoy free beer.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Live Podcast Recording: Dark Tank with Yedoye Travis
If you're looking to score some laughs this weekend, check out live podcast recording of Dark Tank with host Yedoye Travis. In this politically incorrect show, presenters will pitch a solution to solve pressing minority problems to a group of panelists. Hosted by New York City-based comedian Yedoye Travis, the podcast has been called a "solid addition to your weekly podcast subscription list" by Vulture.
When: Saturday, Feb.16, 10 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Improv Course with Shannon Fahey
If you're interested in taking a stab at comedy, check out a six-week improv course at Good Good Comedy Theatre beginning this Sunday. In this course, you'll learn the ins and outs of improv, learn to create comedic scenes and build confidence on stage.
When: Sunday, February 17, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $149
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets