4 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Good Good Comedy Theatre. | Photo: Kate B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an art exhibit to a six-week improv course.
---

Intersections: Here/There Opening Reception





Check out an exhibit highlighting seven artists whose work centers on concepts of identity, personal history, human connection, place and more. Examine prints, objects and installations by Roxana Azar, Veronica Corzo-Duchardt, Juliana Foster, Krista Svalbonas, Millee Tibbs, Claire Warden and Jennah White.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 p.m.
Where: InLiquid Gallery, Gallery 108, 1400 N. American St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Valentinos: Comedy + Free Beer




If you're looking for a fun Valentine's Day activity that's sure to bring you laughs, check out a comedy showcase at Good Good Comedy Theatre Thursday night. The show will feature Kaleb Stewart, Shane O'Connor, Joe Bell, Cassandra Dee, Benny Feldman and Molly Hanulec. Plus, all guests will enjoy free beer.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 and 9:30 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Podcast Recording: Dark Tank with Yedoye Travis





If you're looking to score some laughs this weekend, check out live podcast recording of Dark Tank with host Yedoye Travis. In this politically incorrect show, presenters will pitch a solution to solve pressing minority problems to a group of panelists. Hosted by New York City-based comedian Yedoye Travis, the podcast has been called a "solid addition to your weekly podcast subscription list" by Vulture.

When: Saturday, Feb.16, 10 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Improv Course with Shannon Fahey





If you're interested in taking a stab at comedy, check out a six-week improv course at Good Good Comedy Theatre beginning this Sunday. In this course, you'll learn the ins and outs of improv, learn to create comedic scenes and build confidence on stage.

When: Sunday, February 17, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $149

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
