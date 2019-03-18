4 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a lecture by an award-winning Cuban photographer to a burlesque show.
Sachs Lecture: Abelardo Morell
Check out a lecture by award-winning Cuban photographer Abelardo Morell this Tuesday afternoon at the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Morell's work has been featured in numerous galleries in the United States and abroad, including the New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Chicago Art Institute and The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others. His photographs also appeared in "Flowers for Lisa: A Delirium of Photographic Invention" at the Edwynn Houk Gallery in New York City.
When: Tuesday, March 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Performative Lecture with Dave McKenzie
The Institute of Contemporary Art will also be hosting performative artist Dave McKenzie for a lecture event this Wednesday night.
McKenzie uses video, performance and text to explore "how and why subjects engage-with and become-with one another," and seeks a deeper understanding of these relationships through popular culture, language and politics, according to his website.
When: Wednesday, March 20, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Trapezium's Mathemagic and the Slimefactor Show
This family-friendly play follows the Matheletes of Trapezium Math Club, who must save their T.V. show from cancellation by proving that kids solving mind-blowing math equations is more television-worthy than a slime-centric reality program. Children's tickets can be purchased at the door.
When: Sunday, March 24, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock St.
Price: $5 (Children's Ticket - At the Door); $10 (Adult Ticket - Online)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Evil Genius Beer Company Presents Secret Lair Burlesque
If you're in the mood for a captivating burlesque show, check out "Secret Lair Burlesque" at the Evil Genius Beer Company Tuesday night. Characters like Rosie Cheeks, Miss V, Mr. Gorgeous and more will take the stage. A VIP ticket gets you one pint of Evil Genius brew.
When: Tuesday, March 19, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front St.
Price: Free; $10 (VIP Ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets