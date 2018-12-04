4 seasonal and holiday events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Sounds of the Season: A Fishtown Holiday Concert

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a holiday concert to a Santa pub crawl, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Philadelphia. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Make some yuletide memories this weekend as you sip on holiday beverages and listen to tunes performed by local music students and opera singer Elise Mark.The night will conclude with Christmas carols, and caroling books will be available to take home.Friday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.The Common Room, 1509 N. Front St.Free with RSVP; $5 with raffle ticketHave breakfast with Santa for a good cause on Saturday morning. Ticket includes breakfast buffet, story time and a photo with Santa.Donations will also be accepted to benefit Prevention Point, a nonprofit organization aiming to promote health, empowerment and safety for communities impacted by drug abuse and poverty.The following items are requested: New or lightly-used winter coats, hats, gloves, socks, bedding for single beds and toiletries.Saturday, Dec. 8, 8:30-10 a.m.Hard Rock Cafe, 1113 Market St., #31$18 for adults; $15 for kids ages 3-12; free for kids under age 2View a holiday light display at the Independence Seaport Museum this Saturday. Enjoy holiday beverages and food as you watch local boats shining in holiday lights on the Delaware River.Snap a photo with Santa, who will be spreading his holiday cheer, starting at 2 p.m. Children can also enjoy activities and handmade crafts at Santa's Workshop on the Water for an additional fee.Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-6 p.m.Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.Free for museum members; $17 for adults; $12 for college students, children ages 3-12 and active and retired military personnelHundred of festive partygoers will spread holiday cheer in Philadelphia at this year's Santa bar crawl on Saturday.At check-in, you'll receive your official wristband and event guide map for the best drink deals at the city's top bars, including Howl at the Moon, Finn McCools, Field House, Infusion Lounge and more.The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary Santa hat.Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-8 p.m.Howl at the Moon + Various Venues, 258 S. 15th St.$22.50