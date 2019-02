4 things to do on the cheap in Philadelphia this week

Oblivion Her Majesty Album Release Party

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Philadelphia for $20 or less.---Celebrate the release of Oblivion Her Majesty's debut albumFriday night. The progressive rock and electronic band formed in 2015, and have performed at their first major festival KABOO Del Mar, according to the band's website Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, midnightHard Rock Cafe, 1113 Market St., #31.$12Philadelphia chef Kurt Evans will discuss the origins of pepper pot soup, and its impact on race, class and culture. Dating back to the Caribbean culture, the dish is significant to Philadelphia's early culinary scene.Saturday, Feb. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Floor 4$15Battle it out in a bingo tournament while enjoying pop-up performances by some fabulous drag queens Sunday. Compete for fun prizes like free time in Mad Rex's virtual reality arcade and a $200 Mad Rex gift card. A brunch and cocktail menu will be available separately.Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m.Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge, 1000 Frankford Ave, Suite 1.$3-$16Get in the groove at a 21-and-over day party celebrating the LGBTQ community. Enjoy free appetizers from 5-6 p.m. and half-priced bottles of champagne, while you listen to the sounds of hip-hop, dancehall and trap music.Sunday, Feb. 17, 3-7 p.m.The Midtown, 114 S. 12th St.$10---