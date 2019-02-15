4 things to do on the cheap in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Oblivion Her Majesty Album Release Party
Celebrate the release of Oblivion Her Majesty's debut album Hopeless Masterminds Friday night. The progressive rock and electronic band formed in 2015, and have performed at their first major festival KABOO Del Mar, according to the band's website.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 16, midnight
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1113 Market St., #31.
Admission: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Changing the City: Pepper Pot Soup
Philadelphia chef Kurt Evans will discuss the origins of pepper pot soup, and its impact on race, class and culture. Dating back to the Caribbean culture, the dish is significant to Philadelphia's early culinary scene.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Floor 4
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Survivor Sundays: Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Battle it out in a bingo tournament while enjoying pop-up performances by some fabulous drag queens Sunday. Compete for fun prizes like free time in Mad Rex's virtual reality arcade and a $200 Mad Rex gift card. A brunch and cocktail menu will be available separately.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge, 1000 Frankford Ave, Suite 1.
Admission: $3-$16
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sunday Tea: Philly's Queer Day Party
Get in the groove at a 21-and-over day party celebrating the LGBTQ community. Enjoy free appetizers from 5-6 p.m. and half-priced bottles of champagne, while you listen to the sounds of hip-hop, dancehall and trap music.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 3-7 p.m.
Where: The Midtown, 114 S. 12th St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor.