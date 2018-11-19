4 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Panel for a Career in the Arts
Aspiring artists can hear from professionals in the field who will discuss their career paths, current job roles and responsibilities and offer advice for students.
Speakers will include Alexandra Olsman, project manager and associate specialist at Sotheby's; Jamie Diamond, arts professional at the University of Pennsylvania; Pete de Seve, llustrator for The New Yorker and animation artist and more.
When: Monday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
CEA Learning Series: Building Coalitions
The Civic Engagement Academy will host a training session for Philadelphians working to become community leaders, organizers and activists.
More than 600 Philadelphia residents have been trained through the academy's community education programs in 2017, according to the Philadelphia Reentry Coalition.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 20, 5-6 p.m.
Where: Philadelphia Municipal Services Building, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd., Floor 16
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
@SoulComedy Thanksgiving Eve starring Joe Clair
Comedian Joe Clair will perform Wednesday night. Clair was previously the host of BET's Rap City from 1994-1999, according to Rolling Stone. He has also appeared on The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, and 1st Amendment Stand Up.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: Warmdaddy's, 1400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lil Durk live at Vanity Grand Cabaret
Photo: Sophia M./Yelp
Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk will perform Wednesday night.
His studio album Remember My Name debuted in 2015 and in 2017, he released three mixed tapes, Love Songs for the Streets,Supa Vultures andSigned to the Streets 2.5, according to Pitchfork.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 5 a.m.
Where: Vanity Grand Cabaret, 6130 Passyunk Ave.
Admission: $30 general admission; $35 for early bird VIP admission (21 and only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets