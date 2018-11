4 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia

Panel for a Career in the Arts

From a panel on a career in the arts to a performance by a Chicago-based rapper, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Aspiring artists can hear from professionals in the field who will discuss their career paths, current job roles and responsibilities and offer advice for students.Speakers will include Alexandra Olsman, project manager and associate specialist at Sotheby's; Jamie Diamond, arts professional at the University of Pennsylvania; Pete de Seve, llustrator forand animation artist and more.Monday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.FreeThe Civic Engagement Academy will host a training session for Philadelphians working to become community leaders, organizers and activists.More than 600 Philadelphia residents have been trained through the academy's community education programs in 2017, according to the Philadelphia Reentry Coalition. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 5-6 p.m.Philadelphia Municipal Services Building, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd., Floor 16FreeComedian Joe Clair will perform Wednesday night. Clair was previously the host of BET'sfrom 1994-1999, according to Rolling Stone . He has also appeared on, and: Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8:30-11 p.m.Warmdaddy's, 1400 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.$25Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk will perform Wednesday night.His studio albumdebuted in 2015 and in 2017, he released three mixed tapes,and, according to Pitchfork. : Wednesday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 22, 5 a.m.Vanity Grand Cabaret, 6130 Passyunk Ave.$30 general admission; $35 for early bird VIP admission (21 and only)