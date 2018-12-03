4 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
An Electric Education: How to Teach Science on Television
Learn what makes entertaining science shows like "Watch Mr. Wizard" and "3-2-1 Contact" still iconic decades later.
Ingrid Ockert, a historian who specializes in science and media, will offer her insight. Ockert reviewed old episodes of several beloved science series, read scripts and interviewed television producers.
A reception will follow the lecture at 7 p.m.
When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Science History Institute, 315 Chestnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Sounds of the Season: A Fishtown Holiday Concert
Make some yuletide memories this weekend as you sip on holiday beverages and listen to tunes performed by local music students and opera singer Elise Mark.
The night will conclude with Christmas carols, and caroling books will be available to take home.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Common Room, 1509 N. Front St.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $5 with raffle ticket
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Boomin' Holidayz concert
Join 103.9 for a holiday concert featuring Chicago-based rapper G Herbo, Bronx rapper Dream Doll, Philly-based rappers Reco Havoc and LGP Qua and musical artist Bry Greatah.
This concert is suitable for all ages.
When: Friday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.
Where: District N9NE, 460 N. Ninth St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Parade of Lights 2018
View a holiday light display at the Independence Seaport Museum this Saturday. Enjoy holiday beverages and food as you watch local boats shining in holiday lights on the Delaware River.
Snap a photo with Santa, who will be spreading his holiday cheer, starting at 2 p.m. Children can also enjoy activities and handmade crafts at Santa's Workshop on the Water for an additional fee.
When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-6:30 p.m.
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd.
Admission: Free for museum members; $17 for adults; $12 for college students, children ages 3-12 and active and retired military personnel
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets