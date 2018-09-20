ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 ways to make the most of your weekend in Philadelphia

Photo: Scott Serhat Duygun/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a free blues jam band to a Saturday morning yoga and dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Lisa Chavous & The Philadelphia Blues Messengers


On Friday, the Twisted Tail will host blues band Lisa Chavous & The Philadelphia Blues Messengers to perform their signature groove-driven roots music from legends like Muddy Waters, Little Walter, and Elmore James.

When: Friday, September 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, September 22, 1 a.m.
Where: The Twisted Tail, 509 S. Second St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wanderlust 108 Philadelphia 2018





Yoga-themed charity triathlon Wanderlust 108 will feature a post-run yoga session with a DJ and guided meditation, as well as bonus activities like hula hooping, acroyoga and mindfulness teachers.

With each ticket bought, Wanderlust will donate $1.08 to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

When: Saturday, September 22, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: The Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 S. Broad St.
Admission: Free (Carbon Offset); $5 (Manduka Mat Rental). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daybreaker PHL // Funk For All





On Saturday morning, Warehouse on Watts will host a combined yoga session, led by Joanna DaSylva, and funk dance party. Tickets include free coffee, juice and breakfast bites, plus a copy of the community-written book Belong. Participants will need to provide their own yoga mats.

When: Saturday, September 22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St.
Admission: $15 (Early Bird: Just Dance (10am - 12pm) | Plus a copy of BELONG Book!); $17.48 (3+ Group Discount: Just Dance (10am - 12pm) | Plus a copy of BELONG Book!); $20 (Just Dance (10am - 12pm) | Plus a copy of BELONG Book!). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sunday Tea: A Farewell to Summer Queer Dance Party





At an LGBTQ-themed afternoon dance party, expect to find free appetizers and hip-hop, dance-hall and trap music. Venue The Midtown will provide free appetizers, and alcohol will be available for purchase at the 21-and-over spot.

When: Sunday, September 23, 5-9 p.m.
Where: The Midtown, 114 S. 12th St.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Sesame Street Workshop denies claims that Bert and Ernie are gay
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chester Co. murder suspect dead, troopers fired shots after crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
4 dead in Maryland Rite Aid warehouse shooting, including suspect
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
No instant end to New Jersey's takeover of Atlantic City
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S.
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Show More
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Margate residents concerned over possible high-rises near Lucy
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
More News