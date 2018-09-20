4 ways to make the most of your weekend in Philadelphia

Wanderlust 108 Philadelphia 2018

From a free blues jam band to a Saturday morning yoga and dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this weekend. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Lisa Chavous & The Philadelphia Blues MessengersOn Friday, the Twisted Tail will host blues band Lisa Chavous & The Philadelphia Blues Messengers to perform their signature groove-driven roots music from legends like Muddy Waters, Little Walter, and Elmore James.Friday, September 21, 9 p.m.- Saturday, September 22, 1 a.m.The Twisted Tail, 509 S. Second St.FreeYoga-themed charity triathlon Wanderlust 108 will feature a post-run yoga session with a DJ and guided meditation, as well as bonus activities like hula hooping, acroyoga and mindfulness teachers.With each ticket bought, Wanderlust will donate $1.08 to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.Saturday, September 22, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.The Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 S. Broad St.Free (Carbon Offset); $5 (Manduka Mat Rental). More ticket options available.On Saturday morning, Warehouse on Watts will host a combined yoga session, led by Joanna DaSylva, and funk dance party. Tickets include free coffee, juice and breakfast bites, plus a copy of the community-written bookParticipants will need to provide their own yoga mats.Saturday, September 22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St.$15 (Early Bird: Just Dance (10am - 12pm) | Plus a copy of BELONG Book!); $17.48 (3+ Group Discount: Just Dance (10am - 12pm) | Plus a copy of BELONG Book!); $20 (Just Dance (10am - 12pm) | Plus a copy of BELONG Book!). More ticket options available.At an LGBTQ-themed afternoon dance party, expect to find free appetizers and hip-hop, dance-hall and trap music. Venue The Midtown will provide free appetizers, and alcohol will be available for purchase at the 21-and-over spot.Sunday, September 23, 5-9 p.m.The Midtown, 114 S. 12th St.$10 (General Admission)