5 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a Philadelphia-themed trivia game to a happy hour for local musicians to network, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.---First, check out a town hall to be better informed of your rights during an interaction with law enforcement on Wednesday at Our House Culture Center. Cherri Gregg of CBS3-TV/KYW Radio will moderate a panel that includes attorneys Kevin Mincey and Deborah Waston-Stokes, Deputy Legal Director at the ACLU of Pennsylvania Mary Catherine and Inspector Derrick E. Wood of the Philadelphia Police Department.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.Our House Culture Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.FreeNext, show off your Philadelphia knowledge and trivia skills with Billy Penn Philly Quizzo at P.J. Clarke's. Winners receive gift cards and swag bags. Make sure to take advantage of drink and food specials during the game.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 7-9 p.m.P.J Clarke's, 601 Walnut St.Free (Free Ticket); $35 (Add one year of Billy Penn Membership)Then, this month's meeting for the Society of Flavor Chemists is on Thursday at the Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel. Topics from the event include a presentation from Dinh Phan, the VP of Sales and Innovation and other speakers. There is a buffet lunch, a happy hour and tours of the Monell Chemical Senses Center.Thursday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut St.$37.50 (emeritus/student); $75 (member/non-member registration)Also on Thursday, musical artists should consider hitting up this happy hour to mingle with local musicians, industry professionals and people looking to hire live entertainment at the Philadelphia Folksong Society. There will also be four artists performing throughout the event.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-9 p.m.Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.FreeLastly, the Free Library of Philadelphia Culinary Literacy Center is hosting "Seed Swap" on Thursday. The free event is for gardeners, seed keepers and heirloom fans to hear from farmers across the city on tips to producing amazing gardens this spring.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Floor 4, Skyline RoomFree