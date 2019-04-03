5 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
ListenIN: Kaoru Watanabe and Doug Hirlinger
Check out a musical collaboration and conversation between artists Kaoru Watanabe and Doug Hirlinger. Watanabe, a Brooklyn-based musician, who focuses on Japanese percussion and shinbue flutes, has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and more. Hirlinger is a Philadelphia-based drummer, composer and teacher who recently completed an artist residency at the Kimmel Center.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Painted Bride Art Center, 230 Vine St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Architectural Theory Now?
As technology advances, check out a multi-person panel on the state of architectural theory in today's college classrooms. The panel will include speakers like David Leatherbarrow of the University of Pennsylvania School of Design, Adam Scharr of Newcastle University and Peter Laurence of Clemson University.
When: Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m.
Where: University of Pennsylvania School of Designm Meyerson Hall Lower Gallery, 210 S. 34th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Youth Suicide: Recognition, Prevention, Intervention and Risk Management
Check out an all-day conference focusing on youth suicide Saturday. The event will include experts discussing topics including suicide risk screening, family-based interventions and challenges involved in psychopharmacological treatment.
When: Saturday, April 6, 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Drexel University College of Medicine, 2900 W. Queen Lane
Admission: $0-$120
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Founding Freedom Walking Tour
If you're a history buff, check out an eight-mile historic walking tour Saturday. The guided tour will explore more than 20 sites like City Hall, Elfreth's Alley and Benjamin Franklin's home and grave.
When: Saturday, April 6, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: The Porch at 30th, 2949 Market St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Unconventional Wellness Festival by Yoga Hive Philly
If staying healthy is on your to-do list, check out a wellness festival Sunday. Enjoy live music as you shop from vendors ranging from organic skin-care products to active wear to healthy food. Enjoy yoga, free massages, acupuncture trials, tattoo art, giveaways and more.
When: Sunday, April 7, noon-5 p.m.
Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
