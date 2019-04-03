Arts & Entertainment

5 events to check out in Philadelphia this week

By Hoodline
From a musical collaboration and conversation to a wellness festival, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

ListenIN: Kaoru Watanabe and Doug Hirlinger





Check out a musical collaboration and conversation between artists Kaoru Watanabe and Doug Hirlinger. Watanabe, a Brooklyn-based musician, who focuses on Japanese percussion and shinbue flutes, has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and more. Hirlinger is a Philadelphia-based drummer, composer and teacher who recently completed an artist residency at the Kimmel Center.

When: Wednesday, April 3, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Painted Bride Art Center, 230 Vine St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Architectural Theory Now?





As technology advances, check out a multi-person panel on the state of architectural theory in today's college classrooms. The panel will include speakers like David Leatherbarrow of the University of Pennsylvania School of Design, Adam Scharr of Newcastle University and Peter Laurence of Clemson University.

When: Thursday, April 4, 6 p.m.

Where: University of Pennsylvania School of Designm Meyerson Hall Lower Gallery, 210 S. 34th St.


Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Youth Suicide: Recognition, Prevention, Intervention and Risk Management





Check out an all-day conference focusing on youth suicide Saturday. The event will include experts discussing topics including suicide risk screening, family-based interventions and challenges involved in psychopharmacological treatment.

When: Saturday, April 6, 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Drexel University College of Medicine, 2900 W. Queen Lane

Admission: $0-$120

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Founding Freedom Walking Tour





If you're a history buff, check out an eight-mile historic walking tour Saturday. The guided tour will explore more than 20 sites like City Hall, Elfreth's Alley and Benjamin Franklin's home and grave.

When: Saturday, April 6, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.


Where: The Porch at 30th, 2949 Market St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Unconventional Wellness Festival by Yoga Hive Philly





If staying healthy is on your to-do list, check out a wellness festival Sunday. Enjoy live music as you shop from vendors ranging from organic skin-care products to active wear to healthy food. Enjoy yoga, free massages, acupuncture trials, tattoo art, giveaways and more.

When: Sunday, April 7, noon-5 p.m.

Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

