5 popular films worth checking out in Philadelphia this week

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018.
The New York Times's Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic called it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) Thursday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, Feb. 27 and UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) Thursday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 94 percent, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
It will begin playing Thursday, Feb. 21 at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle), University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.) and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018.
"The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other Transformers movies," noted James Berardinelli of ReelViews. Rolling Stone's David Fear added, "Imagine if John Hughes made a Transformers movie. Or: Think E.T., but with auto parts."
You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon unites his friends and enemies, and they become knights who join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin. Together, they must save mankind from the wicked enchantress Morgana and her army of supernatural warriors.
With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has proven a solid option since its release on January 25. Time Out's Philip De Semlyen said, "It falls short of enchanting but it's never less than fun and likable. Watch it through the eyes of your inner teenager and you'll have a blast."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit works as intended."
Get a piece of the action at UA Grant Plaza 9 (1619 Grant Ave.) and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, Feb. 21; AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, Feb. 27; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
