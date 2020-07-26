Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Regis Philbin on Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Regis Philbin was no stranger to Philadelphia viewers. In fact, the icon had his share of run-ins with members of our Action News family.

Including memorable moments with meteorologists Adam Joseph and Dave Roberts.

In 2010, Philbin and wife Joy made a stop in the City of Brotherly Love to help kick off The Mann Center for the Performing Arts 75th year of Live Music in the Park

The couple joined the Philadelphia Orchestra to narrate Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.



Throughout Philbin's tenure on Live!, he generated smiles and inspired audiences in the Delaware Valley.

Action News' Lisa Thomas-Laury showcased that in a segment about a family from South Jersey entering a contest and their morning routine.

Philbin was a beloved icon fans in the Delaware Valley say they will sorely miss.



Philbin died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement.

Philbin was 88 years old.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Philbin "was a very special part of our Disney family."



And Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said "Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphia6abcentertainment
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Ben to the Shore Bike Tour' kicked off Sunday
Luck? Genetics? Italian island spared from COVID-19 outbreak
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Hundreds gather at 2 different block parties in city Saturday
Bagged salad recall due to parasite
A timeline of Regis Philbin's 'record-breaking' life
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
Show More
Philly-bound flight canceled after dispute, brawl in Puerto Rico airport
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
Hanna weakens to tropical storm as Hurricane Douglas makes its approach on Hawaii
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Hotter
Police, protesters clash as US cities endure violent weekend
More TOP STORIES News