5 ways to enjoy your week in Philadelphia

From a networking session with STEM employers to a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Looking to get your foot in the door in the technology and science field? Check out a Thursday networking session with STEM employers in the area.Enjoy free food and mingle with companies looking to fill internship and entry level positions in science, technology, app development, coding and more. Some employers will include Energage, Vangaurd, RevZilla, Independence Blue Cross and more.Thursday, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m.The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St.FreeIf you're a movie and music junkie, check out a Thursday showcase screening short films, music videos and trailers from around the globe on Thursday. Films will span a multitude of genres, including narrative, documentary, horror, experimental, avant-garde, animation, religious and LGBTQ.Thursday, Feb. 7, 7-10 p.m.South Street Cinema, 329 South St.FreeListen to the sounds of 17th century England at the historic Hill-Physick House on Thursday night. Violins, viols and other musical instruments will blend together to captivate the mind and ear.Thursday, Feb. 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Hill-Physick House, 321 S. 4th St.FreeIf you're looking to end your week with some tunes, check out a live performance with guitarist and singer-songwriter Courtney Hartman and Australian artist Tom West.In 2017, she was nominated as "Instrumentalist of the Year" by the Americana Music Association. West will deliver folk tunes and powerful vocals, along with a blend of banjos, saxophones and guitars.Thursday, Feb. 7, 8-10 p.m.Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.$0-$15Join your friends in a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party on Friday morning. DJ Eddie Tully will spin as you relax with a yoga session with Mare Bear from 6-7 a.m. Post yoga, get in the groove with a dance party from 7-9 p.m.Enjoy free kombucha and breakfast bites from Manitoba Harvest and other vendors. Stick around for live performances and special surprises.Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 a.m.NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.$15-$35