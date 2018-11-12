6 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia

Musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Looking to shake up your regular routine? From Monday, Nov. 12, to Sunday, Nov. 18, there's plenty to enjoy in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---The Musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra kicks off its 2018-10929 Chamber Concert series in Mitchell Hall at The College of Physicians of Philadelphia. The first show is tonight, with additional performances coming in February and April. Orchestra lovers can purchase the entire series to save $12.Monday, Nov. 12, 7-10 p.m.The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, 19 S. 22nd St.$75The Culinary Literacy Center at the Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting a historical culinary panel this Thursday in partnership with the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.With a focus on the ways food "is one of the strongest identifiers of place and home," the program will feature a panel discussion and cooking demonstration with local culinary leaders whose identities have informed their approach to cooking and food as vehicles for learning and community building. Attendees will also be able to sample tastings in the kitchen.Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8:30 p.m.Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Floor 4$10Join artists Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi this Thursday at Park Towne Place Oar Pub to learn about their work featured in Park Towne's permanent collection.Merckle, who was born in Lancaster, Ohio, has shown her work in Philadelphia, New York City, Berlin and London. Korodi, from Budapest, Hungary, has been awarded numerous artist residencies in the U.S. and has exhibited internationally.The evening will begin with a reception with hors d'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the artists' presentations at 6:30 p.m. and a Q&A discussion.Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.Park Towne Place Oar Pub, 2200 Benjamin Franklin ParkwayFreeCatch Minnesota live at District N9NE this Friday. Hailing from Santa Cruz, Calif., Minnesota has toured with the likes of Big Gigantic and his work has been incorporated into tracks by big name DJs like Bassnectar and PANTyRAID.Expect Zeke Beats and Pigeon Hole to open the show.Friday, Nov. 16, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, November 18, 2 a.m.District N9NE, 460 N. Ninth St.Free until 11 p.m. with RSVP; $10 general admissionThe United State of Women is holding a summit this Saturday aimed at spurring women into action in their local communities -- and beyond. Galvanize Pennsylvania at Moore College of Art & Design will feature talks with local activists, organizers and experts on the issues impacting women and communities in the state and nationwide -- including running for office, entrepreneurship and grassroots organizing.Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race St.$50; free scholarship application also availableSharon Katz & The Peace Train will perform on Sunday at the Philadelphia Folksong Society. The multicultural South African band has been performing since the early '90s and was once nominated for the Grammy's "Best World Music Album" award.The society will hold elections at 2 p.m., with the performance to follow at 3 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-4:30 p.m.Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave.Free for members; $12 for the public