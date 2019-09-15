Trisha Brown Dance Company set to rock stage at Fairmount free outdoor series

Theis coming to Philadelphia for a fall residency and partnering withand other groups for the free outdoor performance series at Philadelphia parks."The series is calledsays Ellen Ryan, Senior Director of Strategy and Planning for the Fairmount Park Conservancy. "It's a series of three different performances at three different locations in late September."The performances were all choreographed by the late Trisha Brown, known for her pioneering, post-modern works."She was known for her risk-taking and her innovative approach to choreography," Ryan says.Theseries takes place throughout Fairmount Park and its gateway, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.The first performance, called, is September 24-25, and dancers will actually be on the rooftops of buildings surrounding Logan Circle."Those incredible series of rooftops at the Free Library, at the Logan Hotel, at the Franklin Institute at Drexel, " Ryan says, "It's going to be an extraordinary visual treat for everyone who's walking around Logan Circle."The second performance, called, will take place September 28-29 at the historic Mount Pleasant Estate."This is a Philadelphia Museum of Art house and we're thrilled to be doing it here in the backyard of Mount Pleasant," Ryan says.Following that performance, participants can head over to the third and final location for Raft Piece at the Discovery Center, a new facility on the Strawberry Mansion Reservoir."The performance there will actually be on four rafts that are in the reservoir," Ryan explains, "It's just a majestic and inspiring location."All of the outdoor performances are free, thanks to the support of a grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage."We really invite everybody to come see and enjoy these incredible park grounds," Ryan says. "They're going to see a landscape transformed."Ryan hopes the experience will cause audiences to look at Fairmount Park in a whole new way."It's so joyful. It's so beautiful, and to have it in this kind of setting, I think it's going to make people have an even deeper connection to Fairmount Park."200 N. 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191033800 Mt. Pleasant Drive, Philadelphia, PA 191213401 Reservoir Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19121