FYI Philly

Mann Center has soul and Classics on tap for summer, fall slate

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Friday, Aug. 2, you can take in some of the best soul music from the 70s with 70s Soul Jam.

Fans can expect to hear hits from The Stylistics, 'You Make Me Feel Brand New' and 'You Are Everything,' says Catherine Cahill, President & CEO for the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, as she ticked off some of the highlights, 'Oh Girl' by the Chi-lights, 'If You Don't Know Me By Now' and 'Don't Leave Me This Way' from Harold Melville's Blue Notes, Heatwave's 'Always and Forever' and so many more."

On Aug. 17, it's a hip hop party with MC Hammer's House Party. It's his first major tour since 1991.

"Joining him on stage includes Sir Mix-a-Lot, Kid 'n Play, and Biz Markie," Cahill says.

On the 23rd, the psychedelic Australian pop and rock artist Tame Impala takes the stage, and Vampire Weekend is bringing its Father of the Bride Tour to the Mann Sept. 4.

"It's an American rock band from New York City," Cahill says. "They won the Grammy award for best alternative music album in 2014."

Three-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Brandi Carlile is playing Sept. 6.

"She's the most nominated female artist and the third-most nominated artist overall in the 61st Grammy awards with six, let me count 'em, six nominations," Cahill crows.

On Sept. 13, the Outlaw Music Festival, "with Willie Nelson bringing Bonnie Raitt, Alison Krauss, Gov't Mule and more," Cahill says.

The B52s bring their 40th anniversary tour through town on Sept. 19.

"Maggie Rogers, Heard it in a Past Life 2019 Tour are here on Oct 4," Cahill says. "NPR named her one of its favorite musicians."

There's the uber-popular movies at the Mann series as well.

Grease is playing on the big screen while the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia performs the music score live on stage on Aug. 15.

"It's an unforgettable rock 'n' roll soundtrack that defined generations live with orchestra for the first time," Cahill says, adding that on Sept. 12, you can relive some of the most memorable scenes from all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, "Live orchestra, giant video screens, audience going absolutely crazy."

Mann Center for the Performing Arts | Tickets, show times | Twitter
5201 Parkside Avenue, Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwest philadelphiasummerentertainmentfallfyi phillyfyi events6abc loves the arts
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Shelter Me: Hospice Pets
Meet three artisans who sell at new shop Trunc
Philly's most instagrammable bar, must-try summer sandwiches and cocktails | FYI Philly
The enduring and sweet legacy of Rosati Water Ice | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Hot, Slightly Humid
Upper Darby man dies after jumping off cliff into quarry
Man killed in motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
1 dead, 11 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn park
Father charged with homicide after twin infants die in hot car while he was at work
Serious crash leaves 2 injured in Galloway Township
Show More
Woman dies after being stabbed inside Philly home
Pa. wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Basketball, music festival aims to stop violence in Philly
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
More TOP STORIES News